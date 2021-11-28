Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Update

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,900 shares, an increase of 350.9% from the October 31st total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,234.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OBYCF opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.29. Obayashi has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.
About Obayashi
See Also: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.