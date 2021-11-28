Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Update

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,900 shares, an increase of 350.9% from the October 31st total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,234.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBYCF opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.29. Obayashi has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

Get Obayashi alerts:

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.