NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 45,701 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $346,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $315.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

