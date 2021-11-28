NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 242.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 232,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after acquiring an additional 175,306 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $315.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $785.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.