NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 1,622.3% from the October 31st total of 74,900 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NuZee in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuZee by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NuZee in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuZee in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuZee in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuZee alerts:

Shares of NuZee stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.64 and a quick ratio of 15.15. NuZee has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.