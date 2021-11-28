Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth about $1,505,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Ouster stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

