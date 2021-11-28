Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,116 Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 47,977 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Citizens by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Citizens by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

CIA opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. Citizens, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

