Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,031 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

GHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

GHL opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.41% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.