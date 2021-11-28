Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 25,364 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,364 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Apyx Medical worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth $103,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth $202,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APYX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $496.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 0.82. Apyx Medical Co. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

