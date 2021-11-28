Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,124 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of CEL-SCI worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Natixis purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 116,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.06. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

