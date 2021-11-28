Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Glatfelter worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Glatfelter by 346.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Glatfelter by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $767.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. Glatfelter Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.65 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

