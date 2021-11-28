Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VirnetX stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14.

Separately, TheStreet lowered VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

