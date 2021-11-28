Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading 5.7% Higher

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.19. 54,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 730,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $2,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,310,000 shares of company stock worth $31,123,200 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,606,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

