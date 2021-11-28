NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 247.7% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NS Solutions stock remained flat at $$28.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. NS Solutions has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $28.21.

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

