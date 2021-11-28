Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 44,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NOVC opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Novation Companies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About Novation Companies
Further Reading: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.