NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,752 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NOV were worth $14,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NOV by 1,032.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 370.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the second quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 110.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NOV by 38.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.21. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

