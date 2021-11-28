NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.37 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NLOK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,064. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

