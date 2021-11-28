Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NFBK opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $161,518. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

