Northern Trust Corp Sells 198 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 92,021.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 72,697 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,183,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,597,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $299.40 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $203.98 and a 52 week high of $318.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.44 and its 200-day moving average is $263.73.

