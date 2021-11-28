Northern Trust Corp Purchases 22,354 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 224.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,354 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.23% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSSE. Guggenheim began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $238.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

