Northern Trust Corp Invests $1.40 Million in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 89,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $11.98 on Friday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. bought 34,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $379,851.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

