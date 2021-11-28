Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

SPLG opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

