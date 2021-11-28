Northern Trust Corp Acquires 9,195 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:AMR opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.50. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52.

AMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.