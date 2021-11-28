North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

North American Construction Group has raised its dividend payment by 93.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of NOA opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NOA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 771.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

