Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JWN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.87.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

