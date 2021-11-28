Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.25.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $10.80 on Friday, reaching $258.22. 89,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,297. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

