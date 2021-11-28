Nord/LB Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €105.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KBX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.00 ($118.18).

Shares of KBX opened at €90.80 ($103.18) on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €88.16 ($100.18) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($133.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €98.09.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

