Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $32.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOMD. Citigroup began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,126,000 after buying an additional 731,048 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Nomad Foods by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after buying an additional 1,959,622 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,493,000 after buying an additional 476,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,829,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,538,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. 578,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

