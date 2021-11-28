Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock remained flat at $$19.41 during midday trading on Friday. 86 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.7067 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

