NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Short Interest Update

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 1,354.8% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NIOBF stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. NioCorp Developments has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

