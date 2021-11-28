NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lessened by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 106,700 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $63,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 521,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 192,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,782 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

