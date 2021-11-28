NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 4.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

