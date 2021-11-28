NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.430-$6.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Shares of NICE traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.22. 118,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.98 and a 200 day moving average of $265.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 92.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NICE stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

