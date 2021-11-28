NFT Index 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,456.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, NFT Index has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for about $3,824.49 or 0.07043902 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $8.53 million and $5,456.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00236194 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

