Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) shot up 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.91. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.33.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1,000.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nexters during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexters during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexters during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexters during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Nexters Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

