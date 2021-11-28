NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. NextEra Energy reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.09. 4,340,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.76. The company has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

