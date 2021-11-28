NEXT Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $821,768.37 and approximately $1,233.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.94 or 0.00355263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000439 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

