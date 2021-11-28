NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 5,813 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,515 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,887,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.

