NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 5,636 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59.

