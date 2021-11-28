NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,665,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $901.64 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $902.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $893.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

