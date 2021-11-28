NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 6,194 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.