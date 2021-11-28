NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 74 ($0.97) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday.

NRR stock opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.09) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. The stock has a market cap of £259.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. NewRiver REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

