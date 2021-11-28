Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a growth of 322.8% from the October 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Newcrest Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NCMGF remained flat at $$17.08 during trading hours on Friday. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

