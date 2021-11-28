Needham & Company LLC Lowers So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Price Target to $9.00

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 125.56% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SY opened at $3.99 on Friday. So-Young International has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International during the first quarter worth $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in So-Young International during the third quarter worth $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International during the third quarter worth $124,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

