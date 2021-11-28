NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in NCR by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

