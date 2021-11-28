nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NCNO opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $90.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 0.98.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $842,812.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $1,986,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,063.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,809. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,981 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,309,000 after purchasing an additional 579,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,767,000 after purchasing an additional 931,296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.