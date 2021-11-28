National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $937.04

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 937.04 ($12.24) and traded as high as GBX 1,009 ($13.18). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 1,007 ($13.16), with a volume of 2,467,261 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 936.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 937.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of £36.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.57%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

