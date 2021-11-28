National Bankshares Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.25

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUN. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.61.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$10.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 10.9300003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.