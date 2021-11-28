Multiplier Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,482.00 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $167,276.51 and approximately $2,482.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00064026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00076608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00105138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.85 or 0.07440533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,585.84 or 1.00114097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

