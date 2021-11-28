Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Price Target Raised to GBX 450

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MOTR stock opened at GBX 345 ($4.51) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 355.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 333.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81. The stock has a market cap of £311.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07. Motorpoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 401 ($5.24).

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

