Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 2,040.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Morphic worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 40,717 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $328,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $642,215.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,227.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,745 in the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $48.68 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. The firm’s revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

